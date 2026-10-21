‘ITB Asia’: Kashmir extends invitation to global travellers

SINGAPORE, OCTOBER 21: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo led a high-level delegation of Jammu and Kashmir at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore to showcase J&K’s diverse tourism potential and invite global travel stakeholders to explore the region’s rich tourism offerings.

The Minister is accompanied by Director Tourism, Jammu Dr. Vikas Gupta; Special Secretary Tourism J&K, Suraj Parkash Rukwal; and Director Finance, Rashim Deepika.

The Minister also jointly inaugurated the India Pavilion at ITB Asia 2026 alongside Minister for Tourism Goa, Rohan Khaunte; Minister for Tourism, Odhisa, Pravati Parida and Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Dr. Shilpak Ambule, providing an important platform to promote Jammu and Kashmir as a premier destination for domestic and international tourists.

During the opening day of the grand international travel trade event, the Minister and the delegation held a series of business-to-business (B2B) interactions and strategic meetings with international tour operators, travel trade associations, government representatives and other key stakeholders from the global tourism industry.

The interactions focused on highlighting the diverse tourism experiences offered by Jammu and Kashmir, including its renowned leisure and pilgrimage destinations, adventure tourism circuits, winter sports, offbeat destinations and rich cultural and heritage attractions. The delegation also encouraged international travel operators and tourism partners to explore opportunities for collaboration and include Jammu and Kashmir in their travel packages and destination portfolios.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sakeena Itoo said that Jammu and Kashmir offers an exceptional blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, spiritual destinations and adventure experiences, making it an attractive destination for travellers with diverse interests.

“Jammu and Kashmir has immense tourism potential, and our endeavour is to showcase its diversity to the world. From its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultural traditions to pilgrimage tourism, adventure activities and winter sports, the Union Territory offers unique experiences for visitors throughout the year”, the Minister said.

She further stated that international tourism platforms such as ITB Asia provide valuable opportunities to connect with global stakeholders, strengthen partnerships and expand the reach of Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector.

“Our participation at ITB Asia reflects J&K Government’s commitment to promoting Jammu and Kashmir on the international tourism map. We invite tour operators, travel agencies, investors and tourism professionals from across the world to explore the opportunities available in Jammu and Kashmir and partner with us in promoting its tourism potential”, she added.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of strengthening tourism partnerships, improving destination visibility and encouraging sustainable tourism practices to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach local communities and contribute to economic growth and employment generation.

On the occasion, the J&K delegation also highlighted the opportunities available for collaboration across various tourism segments and underscored the importance of developing customised travel experiences to cater to the evolving preferences of international visitors.

Pertinently, the engagements at ITB Asia 2026 are aimed at fostering long-term partnerships with global travel companies, facilitating greater tourism exchanges and positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a preferred destination for leisure, adventure, pilgrimage and cultural tourism.