Israel is hoping that the authorities in Saudi Arabia will allow Israeli airlines to operate direct flights to the Kingdom for its Muslim citizens who want to make the Hajj pilgrimage, which takes place next month.

Speaking about the issue in Jerusalem yesterday, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, told reporters that a formal request had been submitted and the issue was “under discussion.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s predecessor, Yair Lapid, said in March that as prime minister in 2022, he had gotten Saudi consent for the direct flights. Saudi Arabia has not confirmed this.

Muslims worldwide travel each year to Mecca, located in Saudi Arabia, for the Hajj, a pilgrimage that follows the actions of the Prophet Muhammad 1,377 years ago. The Hajj occurs in the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, called Dhul-Hijjah, between the eighth and 13th days of the month.