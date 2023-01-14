Well known South Korean singer YouTuber Daud Kim has shared his latest photograph while performing Umrah.

Formerly known as Kim Jae Han, he became known as Daud Kim

after his highly publicized conversion to Islam.

While sharing the photo, he wrote a long Facebook post:

I arrived at Makkah again

This place is like my hometown, so peaceful and so holy.

.

why were we born?

And why do we live?

And where are we going?

.

My life was messed up. I thought I was the unluckiest person so I wandered

Nonetheless I always tried to find the answers.

And I realized

I am not alone.

Someone is by my side trying to lead me on the right path.

And I realized

There is Allah.

.

Islam gave answers to all my questions.

The reason I was created, and the reason I live.

And finally to where I’m going, even after this life.

So, I am so lucky to have been chosen by Allah.

.

Islam gave answers to all my questions.

Also, Allah guides me in everything I have to do.

My life still isn’t perfect. Sometimes I face a lot of criticism.

And I still make mistakes..

But nonetheless I am a Muslim. And I will never give up Allah’s mercy.

My beliefs never change.

“There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad (pbuh) is His messenger.”

.

And right now I came to the holiest city, and the holiest place.

May Allah forgive my sins and guide me on the right path.

And I hope may Allah guide all those who need help.

May Allah bless to all Muslim Ummah in the world.

Until the day we meet at Jannah

Aamiin