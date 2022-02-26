Srinagar: Three days after heavy snowfall, several residents are still awaiting restoration of fiber broadband services in the valley.

Though electricity was restored in most parts of the summer capital, fiber broadband users, whose cables were snapped due to snow, are still awaiting restoration of the internet.

Fed up after lodging complaints with the service providers, both Jio and Airtel fiber subscribers are venting out their frustrations on social media.

Social media platforms are full of complaints asking netizens for help or suggestions to resolve their problems.

“My jio fibre is not working since 4 days. I have registered the complaint on 1st day. Everyday I call the customer care they say issue will be resolved within 24 hrs and somebody will visit but nobody has been still assigned to resolve the issue as per customer care. Is there any other option or process to get my jio fibre working on priority. (sic),” Mufaiz Saleem wrote on Facebook.

Similar posts of Jio fiber users were also doing rounds on social media with others suggesting them to switch over to Airtel.

However, Airtel fiber users said they were facing a similar problem and that nobody had come to repair the cut wires at their respective residences.

“ Airtel also does the same… haven’t resolved complaint even after 4 days…they never resolve issues within given time…they are here to loot the common man,..they won’t come to their senses unless we stand against them in consumer court (sic),” wrote Shah Aadil.

Subscribers regretted that the fiber service providers were providing prompt service only at the time of providing new connections but were missing during customer service.

“Thats the case with everyone! This is Kashmir and expect these delays. Only if you have new connection, they will be in hurry,” commented Mehraan Khan on Facebook.

Interestingly, Yafas Raja said his connection was restored after he created a scene at the office of a fibre broadband provider.

“Alhamdulillah , after 2 days of struggle . . . My connection is live again. . . . .I yesterday went to their office directly and let out all my rage their. . .at morning 11 am , they were outside my residence (sic),” he wrote.

Other fibre broadband users said their connection was restored after constant complaints and ‘sifarish’ three days after snowfall.

“I remember last winter I had to wait for nine days after snowfall till two Jio engineers came to my house to replace the cut wire. This time they came after three days only after constant complaints and ‘sifarish’ at their office,” said another fiber user.

A Jio fibre engineer wishing anonymity said they were ‘working tirelessly’ and they were trying their best to replace the damaged wires.

“We have been working tirelessly for the last three days as snowfall was heavy and as a result cables were cut at many places. However, people whose cables were not cut did not face any problem and have been enjoying the usual fast broadband speeds,” he said.