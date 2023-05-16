Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has reportedly bought Rs 50 crore luxurious flat in Mumbai for his girlfriend Saba.

Entertainment gossip Instagram page Filmy Masthi has reported that Hrithik and Saba are planning to move in together to their new abode. However, there is no official information on this yet.

In November last year too, reports of the couple moving in together surfaced online. It was said that Hrithik gifted a lavish 100cr apartment to Saba which is spread over three floors, located near the Juhu-Versova link road, Mumbai. Fans went gaga after over these speculations and wondered if their favorite is planning to get married soon.

However, Hrithik cleared the air on Twitter saying, “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines for their sizzling chemistry and affectionate gestures at public events, sparking the interest of fans and the media alike. It promises to be the ideal love haven for the star couple.

Now, as the rumors of their new love nest crawled back again on the internet, fans, and admirers can’t help but wonder if wedding bells are on the cards as the star prepares to embark on this new chapter of his life. Will this grand flat host a glamorous Bollywood wedding? Only time will decide.