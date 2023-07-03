Tehran:Iran has summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires over the burning of a copy of the holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the desecration of the Quran, Iran described it as an ‘insult to the most sacred Islamic sanctities’.

“While Muslims are performing the Haj, … insulting their sanctities merely serves the path of spreading hatred and violence, exploiting the principle of freedom of expression,” read a statement by the ministry.

The Swedish diplomat stated that he opposes any form of Islamophobia, saying he will convey Tehran’s protest to Stockholm.

A person identified as Salwan Momika on Wednesday, said to be an Iraqi national burned a copy of the Quran outside the central mosque of Stockholm. The move was authorized by a Swedish court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The act has elicited widespread condemnation from the Islamic world, including Türkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Senegal, Morocco, and Mauritania.