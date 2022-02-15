Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has resulted in many heartbreaks. Around 76 top-ranking players went unsold in the mega auction

Bangladesh all-rounder and former skipper Shakib Al Hasan was one among the unsold players. The 35-year-old has been a regular in the IPL since making his debut in 2011 and was part of the IPL-winning team in Kolkata Knight Riders as well.

Shakib’s wife Umme Ahmed Shishir revealed in a Facebook post why her husband went unsold at the auction.

Umme took to Facebook to clarify that before everyone jumps the gun, Shakib was approached by a couple of franchises, however, his commitment to the national side for the South Africa series didn’t allow him to be available for the full season and that resulted in him being not in any of the teams’ plans.

“Before you get too excited a Couple of teams contacted him directly ahead of time if he can be available for the full season, but unfortunately he can’t due to Sri Lanka series! This is why he did not get picked which is not a big deal, it is not the end, there’s always next year! In order to be picked he needed to skip the SL series, so if he was picked would you have said the same? or would you have made him a traitor by now? Sorry to pour water on your excitement!” she said.