Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday picked Kashmir’s young pacer Rasikh Salam for a base price of Rs 20 lakh in the ongoing Indian Premier League mega auction 2022 in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, he played for Mumbai Indians in 2019 Indian Premier League edition. He was later banned for two years for age discrepancy.

IPL Auction: Kolkata Knight Rider picks Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam 3

The pacer belongs to Ashmuji area of south Kashmir’s district Kulgam.

During his two year ban, Rasikh trained in Mumbai Indians academy in Mumbai.