Shreyas Iyer was the biggest buy in the IPL auction on day one so far.

Iyer sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore after Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada went to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore and 9.25 crore respectively.

Other big names like David Warner, Mohammed Shami were picked up by Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans respectively while Faf du Plessis was bought for Rs 7 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB).

Two new teams (Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants) have joined the existing eight franchises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals as 10 teams, their owners, coaches, support staffs, scouts join the bidding war in the two-day long IPL 2022 auction that started today.