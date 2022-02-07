The Indian Premier League (IPL) – will see its mega-auction take place where all the 10 franchises will be fighting to get the best player under their belt.

The 15th edition of the IPL already saw the initial eight teams retain at least four players while the two new teams – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – pick three players each from the draft.

When will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 (Saturday and Sunday).

Where will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru.

Where can fans watch the IPL 2022 mega auction LIVE?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 mega auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

What time will the IPL 2022 mega auction begin in IST?

According to reports, the IPL 2022 mega auction will begin from 12 PM onwards.

How many players will go under the hammer in IPL 2022 mega auction?

A total of 590 players will be auctioned at the IPL 2022 mega auction of which 370 are Indians and 220 overseas.

How many capped and uncapped players have registered for the IPL 2022 mega auction?

There are 228 capped players while 355 are uncapped and 7 belong to Associate nation players at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

What are the base price categories set by the players at the IPL 2022 mega auction?

Base Price

Rs 2 Cr

Rs 1.5Cr

Rs 1 Cr

Rs 75 L

Rs 50 L

Rs 40 L

Rs 30 L

Rs 20 L

What is the maximum and the minimum number of players allowed per squad in IPL 2022?

A maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 players of which only 8 maximum foreign players are allowed per team in IPL 2022.

10 IPL teams and their retained or drafted players for IPL 2022:



Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr)

MS Dhoni (12 cr)

Moeen Ali (8 cr)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Andre Russell (12 cr, 16 cr to be deducted from purse)

Varun Chakravarthy (8 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)

Venkatesh Iyer (8 cr)

Sunil Narine (6 cr)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kane Williamson (14 cr)

Abdul Samad (4 cr)

Umran Malik (4 cr)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma (16 cr)

Jasprit Bumrah (12 cr)

Suryakumar Yadav(8 cr)

Kieron Pollard (6 cr)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Virat Kohli (15 cr)

Glenn Maxwell (11 cr)

Mohammed Siraj (7 cr)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Rishabh Pant (16 cr)

Axar Patel (9 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)

Prithvi Shaw (7.5 cr, 8 cr to be deducted from purse)

Anrich Nortje (6.5 cr)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sanju Samson (14 cr)

Jos Buttler (10 cr)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 cr)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Mayank Agarwal (12 cr, 14 cr to be deducted from purse)

Arshdeep Singh (4 cr)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

KL Rahul (Rs 17 cr)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 cr)

Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 cr)

Team Ahmedabad

Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 cr)

Rashid Khan (Rs 15 cr)

Shubman Gill (Rs 8 cr)

Foreign player slot reaming:

Chennai Super Kings: 7

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7

Mumbai Indians: 7

Punjab Kings: 8

Delhi Capitals: 7

Kolkata Knight Riders: 6

Rajasthan Royals: 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7

Lucknow Super Giants: 7

Ahmedabad: 7

Reaming purse of all 10 teams ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 42 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crores

Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crores

Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crores

Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crores

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crores