Srinagar: 10 J&K cricketers will go under the hammer as BCCI announced the 590-member list to be auctioned at the upcoming IPL Auction, scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The J&K cricketers include Mujtaba Yousuf, Rasikh Salam, Parvez Rasool,Qamran Iqbal, Fazil Rashid, Henan Malik,, Abid Mushtaq, Nasir Lone, , Auqib Nabi, Vivrant Sharma,.

Among these only Parvez Rasool has the base price of 50 lakh while all others will enter the auction at 20 lakh.