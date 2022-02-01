Srinagar: 10 J&K cricketers will go under the hammer as BCCI announced the 590-member list to be auctioned at the upcoming IPL Auction, scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13.
The J&K cricketers include Mujtaba Yousuf, Rasikh Salam, Parvez Rasool,Qamran Iqbal, Fazil Rashid, Henan Malik,, Abid Mushtaq, Nasir Lone, , Auqib Nabi, Vivrant Sharma,.
Among these only Parvez Rasool has the base price of 50 lakh while all others will enter the auction at 20 lakh.
