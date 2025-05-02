IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians End 13-Year Wait with Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

Mumbai Indians scripted history on Thursday by thrashing Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur — their first win at the venue in 13 years. Skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front with an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls and also took a wicket, becoming only the third MI captain after Sachin Tendulkar (2010) and Harbhajan Singh (2012) to beat RR in Jaipur.

Batting first, MI posted a formidable 217/2, powered by their top-order. The bowlers then delivered a clinical performance, bundling out RR for 117 in just 16.1 overs, with Trent Boult and Karn Sharma bagging three wickets each.

This dominant win ends RR’s five-match winning streak against MI at home and marks a key moment in MI’s 2025 campaign.