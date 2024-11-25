IPL 2025: Kulgam’s Rasikh Salam Joins RCB for ₹6 Crore, Samad Goes to LSG for ₹4.2 Cr

Srinagar, Nov 25: On the first day of auction for IPL 2025, two players from Jammu and Kashmir were purchased, with Kulgam boy Rasikh Salam being sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 6 crore.

Rasikh, who had already played IPL for Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, had registered for the 2025 IPL auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Rasikh Salam Dar, who hails from Bhan Ashmuji area of Kulgam, will be part of IPL for the fourth time, news agency KNO reported.

Abdul Samad, a batting all-rounder from Jammu, who was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for three consecutive years, has been purchased by Lucknow Super Giants at Rs 4.2 crore.

Fate of other 12 player from J&K will be decided today. They include Atif Mushtaq (bowler), Avinash Singh (bowler), Nasir Lone (all-rounder), Mujtaba Yousuf (bowler), Abid Mushtaq (all-rounder), Vivrant Sharma (all-rounder), Shubham Khajuria (batsman), Musaif Ajaz, Kunal Chibb (bowler), Yudhveer Singh (all-rounder) and Aquib Nabi (all-rounder).