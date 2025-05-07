IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK – Kolkata Eye Slim Playoff Chance, Dhoni Likely to Pla

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Chennai Super Kings in today’s IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With just over a 13% chance of making the playoffs, KKR must win big against the already-eliminated CSK to stay in the race. A victory would take them to 13 points—level with Delhi Capitals—and a strong net run rate could help them finish fifth in the points table after this match.

Chennai Super Kings, currently at the bottom of the standings, are playing for pride. The team has brought in Urvil Patel to replace the injured Vansh Bedi. With promising youngster Ayush Mhatre in form, CSK may continue experimenting with fresh talent as they gear up for the next season.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni—captaining in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad—skipped the practice session but is expected to be part of the playing XI against KKR.