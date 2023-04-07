Bollywood and cricket are a combination made in heaven. On Thursday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan cast a spell over sportsmen and fans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Following KKR’s impressive win against the RCB, co-owner SRK visited the stadium and met with all of the players. He also spoke with Virat Kohli.

A lovely video from yesterday.



Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan. pic.twitter.com/WgVNKLPYKG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 7, 2023

Several images and videos from the Thursday’s evening fixture went viral. In one of the clips, SRK is seen getting excited at spotting Kohli. He went over to him and gave him a tight hug.

SRK also convinced Kohli to try the viral steps from the ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song from his blockbuster ‘Pathaan’.

SRK and Kohli’s brief meeting left fans excited.

Reacting to the duo’s images and videos, a social media user commented, “This made my day.” “King of Bollywood meeting King of Cricket,” another one wrote.

Shah came to the venue with his daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapooir. The team’s co-owner and actor Juhi Chawla also cheered the boys in purple and gold on during their big win over the RCB.