In December 2022, Epic Games introduced the RealityScan app, powered by the Unreal Engine, exclusively for iPhone users.

ADVERTISEMENT

This app utilizes photogrammetry and enables users to create highly detailed 3D models of objects by capturing multiple pictures using smartphones or tablets. Excitingly, Epic Games has now announced that the RealityScan app is available for both Android and iPhone users. Additionally, the app allows users to export these 3D models to Sketchfab, facilitating easy sharing with others. Furthermore, users can download these models for use in other applications such as Unreal Engine or Twinmotion.

To access RealityScan on Android, users will need phones and tablets that support ARCore and run Android 7 (API level 24) or higher. For iPhone and iPad users, iOS 16 or higher is required to use the app.

The latest update of the RealityScan app includes a streamlined user interface and more intuitive workflows, as mentioned by the company. This version introduces a new step-by-step scanning process, allowing users to easily navigate through the different stages and make changes if needed.

The app also provides the option to remove unconnected images from the Project Library and add new ones as replacements. Furthermore, the latest version includes an embedded Sketchfab viewer tool, enabling users to preview the final model directly from the Project Library, showcasing how it will appear on Sketchfab. Additionally, users can add and edit project names and descriptions, which will automatically sync with Sketchfab.