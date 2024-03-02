English | اردو و
Saturday, March 2nd 2024
Investigation Underway After 25-Year-Old Found Hanging in Kashmir

by
1 min read
Hang KXKsuR

SRINAGAR: A 25-year-old labourer, Suheel Ahmad Guroo, a resident of Redwani Payeen in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

He was found hanging in his residential house on Saturday morning.

He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A police officer said that a case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. (KS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

