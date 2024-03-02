Investigation Underway After 25-Year-Old Found Hanging in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A 25-year-old labourer, Suheel Ahmad Guroo, a resident of Redwani Payeen in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

He was found hanging in his residential house on Saturday morning.

He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A police officer said that a case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. (KS)

