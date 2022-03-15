Chandigarh: International kabbadi player Sandeep Singh from Nangal Ambiyan village was shot dead by assailants during a match at Malian village in Jalandhar district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 20 bullets were pumped into his head and chest. The disturbing video of the crime went viral.

Hailing from Nangal Ambian village in Shahkot, Sandeep was a professional kabaddi player and played in the stopper position. He had ruled the kabaddi world for more than a decade and played in Canada, the US and the UK, other than Punjab.

He is survived by his wife and two sons, who are currently in England, where he was settled.