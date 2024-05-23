`International Day for Biological Diversity’:  Presenting Markhor…the pride of Shopian

SRINAGAR, MAY 22: The Department of Wildlife Protection today celebrated International Day for Biological Diversity 2024 on this year’s theme ‘Be Part of the Plan’ at Patandoban-Hirpora.

The program commenced with an insightful discussion on the flora and fauna of the area, emphasizing the importance of their protection and conservation efforts.

The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Shopian, Nasir Ahmad Lone, who was the chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the efforts of the Shopian Wildlife Division in the conservation of Wildlife.

The event was attended by the Principal Govt. Degree College Surankote Poonch along with faculty members and students. Tehsildar, Shopian was also among the guests.

The event provided a platform for young minds to express their perspectives on wildlife conservation and the rich biodiversity of the region.

In his address, Sohail Ahmad Wagay, the Wildlife Warden of Shopian / South Wildlife Divisions underscored the critical role of Wildlife in maintaining ecological balance and the collective responsibility to protect our natural heritage and highlighted the significance of conserving Wildlife Species of both flora and fauna in the area.

Special reference was made to the world’s largest goat ‘Markhor’ which is the pride of district Shopian found in Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Further, the Wildlife Warden, Shopian threw light on fauna species Musk Deer, Brown Bear, Common Leopard, Egyptian Vulture, Bearded Vulture and Himalayan Vulture, Kashmir FlyCatcher and medicinal Plants like Taxus, Rheum Species, Sassurea species, Meconopsis, Trillium, Verbascum etc found inside the Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the Wildlife Warden, Shopian/ South Wildlife Divisions who expressed gratitude to all participants and guests for their support and commitment to wildlife conservation. He also urged the students for their positive participation and their support for the conservation of Wildlife.