SRINAGAR: The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Field Operations Division (FOD), Regional Office Srinagar, successfully organized a highly informative and productive Internal Training Programme on Second Time Use Survey at Regional Office Srinagar on 28th December 2023 to 29th December 2023.

The training camp was conducted in presence of Shri R.K.Sharma, Assistant Director, NSSO-FOD RO Jammu and Shri. Arif Iqbal Bhat, Incharge, NSSO (FOD) Regional Office Srinagar. All the Field Staff (SE and FI) engaged in Second Time Use Survey of RO Srinagar, SRO Anantnag and SRO Baramulla including Coordinator SSO’s, Incharge SSO’s of both the SRO’s participated in the said training.

Arif Iqbal Bhat, Incharge, NSSO-FOD, Regional Office Srinagar, formally inaugurated the training camp with his insightful remarks on the significance of accurate and comprehensive Time Use of different sections of the society which includes both paid and unpaid activities of day- to-day life. He also through’s the light on the importance of the time use data for the Planners and Economists of the country.

The Two Day Internal Training Programme on Second Time Use Survey received positive feedback from all the participants, who appreciated the well-structured program and the expertise of the trainers. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Masrat Siddiq, Senior Statistical Officer, RO Srinagar.

The NSSO-FOD Regional Office Srinagar remain committed to organizing such informative events in the future also to strengthen data collection and analysis capabilities and ensure accurate and reliable data.