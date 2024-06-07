Intercollegiate competitions: GDC Beerwah clinches gold

SRINAGAR: The Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), University of Kashmir (KU), Friday concluded its intercollegiate activities for the 2024-25 session with a Cross Country (Women) competition.

Following the successful Men’s Cross Country event, more than a hundred enthusiastic female students representing various affiliated colleges participated in the event.

Shamshada Akhtar of Government Degree College (GDC) Beerwah emerged victorious, clinching the Gold medal with an impressive timing of 18:24 minutes. World record holder and renowned long-distance solo rider from Gwalior, MP, Hatinder Sharma, flagged off the race.

In a statement issued here, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan extended her best wishes to the Directorate for the upcoming intercollegiate events of 2024-25.

She emphasised the importance of sports in the holistic development of youth, especially girl students. “Girls should come up with a positive attitude and participate in every sport and game as it is very important for the overall development of their body and mind,” she said.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, lauded the efforts of all stakeholders for making the event a grand success. He said, “The seamless organisation and participation reflect the dedication and hardwork of everyone involved,” adding that such events not only promote physical fitness but also encourage a spirit of healthy competition among students.

Director, DPES, KU, Dr Mandeep Singh, expressed his satisfaction with the overwhelming response from all the participating colleges and their representatives. “The enthusiastic participation and spirit displayed by the students is truly commendable. Such events highlight the importance of sports in encouraging unity and resilience among our youth,” he maintained.

The race commenced at Dag Park, followed the scenic route via Foreshore Road and culminated at Rumi Gate within the university premises. A medal ceremony honoured the top ten finishers of the race. Tanzeela Irshad of GDC Pulwama secured the Silver medal, while Uzma Jan of GDC Pulwama took home the Bronze medal.

Senior Coach, DPES, KU, Dr Harbinder Singh, proposed the formal vote of thanks. Assistant Professor DPES Dr Surjit Singh and Lady Sports Assistant, Surjit Kour coordinated the event.