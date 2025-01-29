Srinagar, Jan 28: Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a major inter-state drug trafficking module by arresting two individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi by a team of Srinagar police.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that based on evidence from the investigation, including bank transactions and communication records, two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar of Bhajanpura, Delhi were identified as major sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers.

The statement said that a Srinagar police team conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local police. “Raju Gupta was apprehended on January 23 in Bareilly, and Mohammad Abrar was arrested on January 24 in Bhajanpura. Both suspects were presented before the respective courts, transit remands were obtained, and they are now in police custody,” it reads.

It added that a suspicious courier parcel linked to the accused has also been identified in Loni, Ghaziabad, and steps are being taken to retrieve it with court approval. “The financial transactions and properties of the accused are under scrutiny for potential attachment under the NDPS Act.”

The statement said that this case originated in November last year during routine police naka checking at Tarbal Chowk, Srinagar. “A motorcycle was intercepted, leading to the arrest of 3 drug peddlers Aijaz Ahmad Ganie (Athwajan Pantha Chowk), Owais Ahmad Gojri (Brari Pora), and Mir Roman (Ali Masjid Eidgah). Police seized 140 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, Rs 38, 530 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 mobile phones, and a drone camera allegedly used to monitor drug buyers.”

It further reads that the backward linkage that emerged during the investigation of this case led police to the drug dealers from Delhi and UP.