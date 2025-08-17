Intensify patrolling, strengthen area domination: IG

Srinagar, Aug 16: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, has directed police officers to intensify night patrolling in vulnerable areas, strengthen area domination, and establish a robust follow-up system to improve conviction rates in narco and terror-related cases.

He was chairing the crime and security review meeting of the Kashmir Zone at PCR Kashmir today. The meeting was attended by all the range DIsG, district SSsP, and other senior officers.

At the outset, IGP Kashmir took an overall assessment of the security situation of the Kashmir Zone. This was followed by the presentations of district SSsP highlighting their efforts in crime prevention and maintenance of law & order in their respective districts. The deliberations centered around the resolution of general crime cases, as well as matters related to NDPS, UAPA, absconders, and other offenses. Actions taken under preventive laws and pending inquest proceedings were also discussed.

IGP Kashmir appreciated the efforts of the district chiefs in preventing crime and emphasized the need for improving the quality of investigation. He also underscored the need to improve the conviction rates by way of establishing a robust follow-up system for securing convictions in narco and terror-related cases. While assessing the security measures, IGP Kashmir urged officers to intensify area domination exercises and night patrolling in vulnerable areas to strengthen the security grid.

At the end of the meeting, IGP Kashmir reiterated the commitment of the J&K Police in maintaining safety and security in the region. He urged the officers to work for ensuring transparency, accountability, and swift resolution of cases to safeguard the rights and safety of citizens.