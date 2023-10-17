Intel 14th Gen processors | Intel 14th Gen CPU | Intel 14th gen CPU models

Intel on Monday unveiled its 14th Gen desktop processors, which will go on sale from October 17. Compared to their predecessor, the new desktop CPUs are faster and more power-efficient. The new CPUs come in 2 variants, with the K models featuring an integrated GPU and the graphic-less KF models that are slightly more affordable.

At the top of Intel’s 14th Gen CPU lineup, also known as the ‘Raptor Lake refresh’, sits the new Intel Core i9-14900K/KF, which Intel claims is the first processor in the world that offers a boost clock speed of up to 6GHz out of the box. The tech giant’s most premium offering features 24 CPU cores, 32 threads, and 36MB L3 cache.

Next up is Intel’s Core i7-14700K/KF, which also comes with 24 cores and 28 threads. The performance cores here are slightly underclocked, with a max speed of 5.6GHz. If you are someone who just wants to browse the web and don’t mind playing games at the highest settings, the Intel Core i5 14600K/KF might make sense. It comes with 14 cores and 20 threads and has a max clock speed of up to 5.3GHz.

Intel also added a new feature to its Extreme Tuning Utility called AI Assist, which offers AI-guided overclocking on select unlocked 14th Gen processors. The company says the new desktop CPUs will work with Intel 600- and 700-series motherboards, which also include optional support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 on refreshed Z790 boards. These motherboards support both DDR5 5600Mhz and DDR 3200Mhz memory speeds

While rumours suggested that Intel’s 14th Gen Core i5, i7 and i9 processors will see a price hike, the company has launched the new CPUs for the same retail price as last year. The graphic cardless Intel Core i9-14900K is priced at $564, whereas the Core i7-14700K and Core i5-14600K can be purchased for $384 and $294 respectively. If you are interested in the K variants, they are priced at $589, $409 and $319 respectively for the i9, i7 and i5 series.