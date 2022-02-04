Instagram has announced a new campaign called ‘Take a Break’ in various countries including India. Take a Break will alert users scrolling on Instagram to periodically take breaks from the platform and focus on other things. The platform will also alert users of the new inclusion with a notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform also added that users “will also be shown expert-backed tips to help them reflect and reset.” Users, will however, have control on whether they want to keep these timely notifications on.

“The wellbeing of young people is important to us, and we’re focused on ensuring that the time spent on Instagram is intentional and people feel good about it, Natasha Jog, Public Policy manager, Instagram, Facebook India said.

“With this context, we’ve launched ‘Take a Break’, to meaningfully improve the experience on Instagram for young people, parents and guardians. We aim to continue our work to create a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, so young people can use it to explore their interests, and find community,” she adds.

Instagram collaborates with ‘We The Young’ to bring the feature to India via a campaign called ‘Break Zaroori hai’. The campaign will last for a month and will highlight situations where young people could use this feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘We The Young’ will work with creators, mental health experts and other stakeholders to produce multilingual content that’ll emphasise the need to make informed decisions about the time spent on the platform, and inform users on ways to incorporate the ‘Take A Break’ feature with their social media routine, Instagram said in a press note.

Take a Break will be available on iOS immediately, and will roll out to Android in a few weeks.