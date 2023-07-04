Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s USD 400 million yacht exemplifies style, grandeur, and luxury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crown Prince bought the yacht from the previous owner, Russian businessman Yuri Shefler in 2015.

Inside Mohammed bin Salman’s USD 400M yacht 7

The 134-meter Serene yacht built by Italian shipyard Fincantieri, has many elements inside that make it the masterpiece it is.

It can accommodate up to 24 guests in 12 cabins with private decks, and 52 crew members, including the captain, in 30 cabins.

Inside Mohammed bin Salman’s USD 400M yacht 8

As per a report by luxury launches, the yacht’s facilities include seven swimming pools, an underwater viewing room, a health spa, a saltwater pool, outdoor cinema, and a nightclub over the combined 48,000 square feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such standout element is a snow room—cooled to 12 degrees Fahrenheit and featuring real snow falling from the ceiling.

Inside Mohammed bin Salman’s USD 400M yacht 9

A dedicated children’s playroom makes the ship a family-friendly cruise experience for guests. There is an indoor climbing wall, wet bar, and jacuzzi on the top floor.

The yacht also has two helicopter pads. The yacht’s fun features include an on-board pizza oven and teppanyaki grill. Its interior is defined as modern and luxurious with attention to detail.

Inside Mohammed bin Salman’s USD 400M yacht 10

The yacht offers many social spaces for guests to use and a conference room where they can conduct business on board.

At a distance of 5000 nautical miles, the yacht has a maximum speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

Inside Mohammed bin Salman’s USD 400M yacht 11

Prior to the sale of the yacht to the Crown Prince, Serene was provided for charter to select guests. Among them is Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who reportedly rented Serene for 5 million dollars (Rs 40,97,49,500) a week during the summer of 2014.