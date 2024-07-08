Innovative “Poney Ambulance” Service Revolutionizes Healthcare Support for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has introduced a groundbreaking “Poney Ambulance” service for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024, providing critical healthcare support to pilgrims during their journey.

Conceived by Director Health Services Kashmir Dr.Mushtaq Ahmad Rathar under the guidance of Secretary Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, this innovative initiative has been widely appreciated by yatris. The Poney Ambulance, a horse-mounted emergency response system equipped with medical kits and oxygen cylinders, accompanies pilgrims along both the Baltal and Phalgam axes.

Trained personnel handle the Poney Ambulance, which swiftly responds to any health issues faced by yatris during the yatra. This timely intervention has significantly reduced morbidity and mortality rates.

Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary Health and Medical Education, commended the health department for this innovative approach, stating, “We are committed to ensuring the well-being of Shri Amarnath Ji yatris. The Poney Ambulance service has boosted pilgrims’ confidence and comfort during the yatra.”

This pioneering effort demonstrates the health department’s dedication to providing quality healthcare services in challenging terrain. The Poney Ambulance has set a new standard for emergency response in remote areas, showcasing Kashmir’s healthcare innovation.