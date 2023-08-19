Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the crucial role of universities and the teaching community in cultivating enlightened citizens through research, inquiry, and innovation. He mentioned that this approach aligns with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the 20th Foundation Day celebration of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), held at the Matrika Auditorium on Saturday, LG Sinha laid the foundation stones for infrastructural projects worth Rs 70 Crore. He praised SMVDU’s accomplishments over the past two decades, stating that the university has nurtured students and contributed significantly to the country’s knowledge economy.

Addressing the audience, the Lieutenant Governor discussed the impact of emerging technologies on society. He highlighted the transformative influence of cutting-edge tools such as Artificial Intelligence, which have contributed to social equality and reshaped the acquisition and application of knowledge for a better world. These changes offer abundant opportunities for personal growth and prosperity.

LG Sinha encouraged universities to adapt to these changes by recalibrating, reforming, and adjusting their approaches. He emphasized that traditional educational methods will evolve due to technology-driven shifts and urged institutions to equip students with skills and abilities relevant to the changing landscape.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that the landscape of education is being redefined by global thinkers, scientists, and educators, and he urged universities to strive for international excellence and competitive advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged the challenge of preparing students for jobs that don’t currently exist, in a world characterized by constant change. He stressed the importance of providing students with skills that align with the evolving job market.

LG Sinha traced the shift from an agricultural to a knowledge-based society, underscoring that innovation and research are becoming the core pillars of universities.

Highlighting the key features of the National Education Policy 2020, he underscored that the policy, guided by the Prime Minister, offers avenues to unlock the potential of basic knowledge, applied skills, critical thinking, collaboration, leadership, creativity, innovation, lifelong learning, and adaptable career skills.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasized the need for stronger ties between academia and industry. He predicted that automation would shape manufacturing in the next five years, making innovation and digital transformation integral.

India’s action plan for 12 champion sectors, including IT, ITeS, Tourism, Legal Services, Communication Services, Environment, and the Education Sector, was mentioned by LG Sinha. He expressed confidence that India would emerge as a unique service market and global manufacturing hub by 2030.

LG Sinha shared Jammu University’s innovative approach through the “Design your Degree” program, which prepares students for future careers. He emphasized that such reforms empower students to take charge of their career paths and proactively respond to changes in the job market.