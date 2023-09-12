The MoU between Informerics Ratings and J & K Bank, which was initially signed in January 2019, was further renewed for a period of five years on September 11, 2023. In terms of this MoU, Informerics Ratings would provide comprehensive rating services to the clients of J & K Bank for both these important players of the financial system in India.

The signing of this MoU between Informerics Ratings and J & K Bank marks an important development for both the state of J & K in general and both the parties to the MoU in particular. This would lead to an increased awareness and heightened consciousness of the entire rating exercise, due diligence and swifter turn around time (TAT) and would thus be a win-win proposition for both these important constituents of the financial system.

Top officials of Informerics Ratings, viz., Suraj Malik, Whole Time Director, Shri BK Bajaj, CEO and Dr. Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist called on Shri Baldev Prakash, MD & CEO of the Bank and other top functionaries, viz., Shri Ashutosh Sarin, General Manager and Dr. Altaf Hussain Kira, Chief Risk Officer. This

collaborative and cooperative venture would help both these institutions to work as partners in development.

ADVERTISEMENT