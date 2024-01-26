BANDIPORA: On the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations, the Information Department in Bandipora district received well-deserved recognition for its outstanding work and contribution to public outreach and engagement.

In a special award ceremony held today, the department was felicitated by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shakeel Ur Rehman Rather and the District Information Officer Bilal Ahmad Mir was presented with the prestigious award for exceptional performance.

The Information Department Bandipora has consistently played a crucial role in disseminating vital information and government initiatives to the people of the district. Their dedication to effective communication, proactive media engagement, and innovative use of digital platforms has significantly enhanced information accessibility and citizen awareness.

The efforts of the department/staff was lauded in bridging the communication gap between the administration and the public. The tireless work of team in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance through impactful campaigns and initiatives was acknowledged on the occasion.