The wait is finally over. Infinix is all set to launch `Infinix Zero 5G’ in India on Valentine’s Day.

The smartphone will go for sale on Flipkart. The Infinix Zero 5G will be the brand’s first 5G smartphone that will be launched in India.

According to the webpage on Flipkart, the launch will take place at 12 noon on Feb 14. The Infinix Zero 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC along with a 48 MP triple camera setup at the rear.

Infinix claims that the Zero 5G will be the fastest 5G smartphone in its segment. The smartphone will get 13 band 5G support. The Demensity 900 processor on the Infinix Zero 5G offers an Antutu score of 475073 which is far better than competitors like Snapdragon 695 (371400) and Dimensity 810 (375445). The smartphone also offers UFS 3.1, which means excellent read and write speed on the device.

Various leaks in the past have mentioned that Infinix Zero 5G will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device will come with Android 11 out of the box and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to have 8GB of RAM along with 128 GB of storage and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Even though there has not been an official announcement about the price of the smartphone, it is expected to be between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.