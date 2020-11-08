Infiltration bid foiled in north Kashmir’s Machil; militant, BSF soldier killed

Srinagar: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper and a militant were killed after a infiltration bid was foiled in Machil area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

News agency GNS quoting Deputy Inspector General of BSF R Muthu Krishnan said that BSF Battalion 169 post 3850 had laid an ambush after receiving information about movement of militants in the area.

DIG further said that the contact was established around 1:00 am.

During exchange of firing, GNS reported, one militant and a BSF trooper, Constable Sarkar were killed.

“From the slain militant one AK and 2 bags were recovered,” the DIG said.

Till this report was being filed Operation in progress.