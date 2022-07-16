New Delhi: The 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China will be held on Sunday at Chushul-Moldo on the Indian side in Ladakh, sources said.

The meeting will be held in continuation with the discussion of the disengagement from friction points along the Line of Control (LAC) in the region.

“In continuation with the talks on disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the 16th round of talks will be held on the Indian side at Chushul-Moldo Meeting Point on July 17,” the source added.

In addition to the focus on disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area, the effort would also be to discuss disengagement from Demchok and Depsang, which have been sticking points in the last few rounds of talks, the source added.

The 15th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was also held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side earlier this year on March 11.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India in March. He and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met last week on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bali, where they discussed the situation with regard to the LAC.