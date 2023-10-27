Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India’s startup ecosystem has become one of the largest in the world, and is in the top 3.

On Friday, he opened the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), a three-day event being held at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, a venue that also hosted September’s G20 Summit.

The prime minister also inaugurated 100 5G labs, which include most of the well-known engineering colleges across the country.

In his speech, the PM noted that the ‘future is no longer a decade or a century away, but due to advances in technology, the future is here and now.’

He added that in nine years of his government, India’s startup ecosystem has become one of the largest in the world, and is in the top 3.

Today, the country has more than one lakh startups, Modi said. Recalling the launch of 5G technology in the country – the PM launched it on October 1 last year – he remarked how, within just a year, there are about 5 lakh 5G base stations across the nation .

Speaking at the event, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described telecom as the ‘gateway’ to Digital India, adding that today, the country exports telecom equipment to more than 70 nations.