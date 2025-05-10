ADVERTISEMENT

India’s stand on terror unchanged: Jaishankar after ceasefire

by May. 10, 2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India and Pakistan have come to an understanding to stop all military actions and added that India’s stance against terrorism continues to remain uncompromised.

“India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so: Jaishankar after ceasefire agreement with Pak,” Jaishankar posted on X.

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday stated that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ‘full and immediate’ ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.