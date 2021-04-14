India’s new coronavirus infections hit record 1.84 lakh

India’s new coronavirus infections reached a record of 1,84,372 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as the nation battles a second surge in cases.

The nationwide tally of infections is 13.9 million, with the data showing deaths rose by 1,027, for a toll of 172,085.

In the last 24 hours, 1,027 Covid-related deaths were reported in the country. This took the Covid-19 death toll to 1,72,085.

In addition to this, 82,339 more people have recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,23,36,036.

There are 13,65,704 active Covid-19 cases in the country currently. India had breached the 12-lakh mark in active tally for the first time on Monday.

India has tested 26,06,18,866 samples for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Among these, 14,11,758 samples were tested on Tuesday.