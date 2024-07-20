India

India’s Forex reserve jumps to ATH of $666 Billion: RBI

Agencies
Agencies
stock market Nov6 Klrl8R

India’s forex reserves jumped by $9.699 billion to an all-time high of $666.854 billion for the week ended July 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased by $5.158 billion to $657.155 billion, surpassing the previous high of $655.817 billion for the week ended June 7. 

For the week ended July 12, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $8.361 billion to $585.47 billion, the data released on Friday showed.   — PTI

Share This Article
Previous Article exam results generic 650x400 41432538129 NEET-UG Results Declared Ahead of Top Court Deadline
Next Article imgonline com ua twotoone awPJZDEK7P LG, CS condole demise of JKAACL secretary
Leave a comment