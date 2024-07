India’s Forex reserve jumps to ATH of $666 Billion: RBI

India’s forex reserves jumped by $9.699 billion to an all-time high of $666.854 billion for the week ended July 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased by $5.158 billion to $657.155 billion, surpassing the previous high of $655.817 billion for the week ended June 7.

For the week ended July 12, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $8.361 billion to $585.47 billion, the data released on Friday showed. — PTI