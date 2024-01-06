All 21 crew members, including 15 Indians onboard the cargo ship that was hijacked near the coast of Somalia, were rescued by the Indian Navy on Friday.

In a video shared by the Indian Navy, the rescued Indians can be seen chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, while thanking Navy for safely rescuing them from the hijacked vessel.

One of the sailors, who were rescued by Navy, said they were stuck for 24 hours and they got relief after Navy rescued them.

“Proud of Indian Navy”, said another sailor, who was onboard the hijacked vessel and rescued by the Navy off Somalia coast.

The Navy deployed a warship, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and Predator MQ9B drones following a hijacking distress call involving cargo ship with 21 crew members including 15 Indians on Thursday evening.

After carrying out a sanitisation of the ship, the elite commandos, MARCOS, confirmed the absence of hjijackers on the ship.

All 21 crew of MV Lila Norfolk have been rescued and are safe. Indian Naval forces are investigating the suspected vessels in the area, the Navy said in a statement.

Presently, the crew of MV is engaged in restoring propulsion, power supply and steering gear, it said, adding that thereafter, vessel will recommence passage to its destination under escort of the Indian Naval Warship.

