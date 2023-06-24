Indian Railways has experienced a false bomb threat call targeting two passenger trains. Railway officials conducted thorough inspections of the trains at Pillu Khera in Jind and Gohana in Sonepat.

As per the officials, an unidentified caller had alerted them about a bomb on the Panipat-Rohtak passenger train. The train was subsequently halted at Gohana railway station, where a comprehensive search was conducted.

After a thorough investigation, it was confirmed that the bomb threat call was a hoax. The train received clearance to resume its journey.

Naveen Kumar, the station superintendent at Pandu Pindara in Jind, reported that the Haryana Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials inspected a train at Pillu Khera following a bomb threat call regarding the Rohtak to Panipat train.

The authorities deployed dog squads and bomb disposal squads to conduct a thorough check of the train. Although the passengers were initially alarmed, they proceeded with their journey without hesitation after receiving clearance. The railway officials are treating the matter seriously and are in the process of verifying the details of the unidentified caller responsible for the fake call.