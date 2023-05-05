One Indian pilgrim has suffered a cardiac arrest while performing the rituals of Umrah in the Grand Mosque of Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. However, his life was saved by a Saudi medical team present there.

The ambulance teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Makkah have successfully saved a man in his sixties, who experienced severe shortness of breath, resulting in a loss of consciousness.

Dr Mustafa Baljoun, Director General of the Authority’s branch in Makkah, the medical command and control room received a distress call at 9:44 am on Sunday regarding a pilgrim who fainted after his heart had stopped while performing the sa’i ritual in the wheelchair tracks in the mas’a area (the area between Safa and Marwa).

The medical teams immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the pilgrim.

The patient was transferred to Ajyad General Hospital, where he was convalescing in the intensive care unit.