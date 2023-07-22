Indian passport has become one of the strongest in the world. Indian passport holders can now travel to 57 countries without a visa. These destinations offer either visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival for Indians.

According to the recently released Henley Passport Index 2023, the Indian passport now ranks 80, providing hassle-free access to 57 countries.

The index reveals that the top-ranked passport or strongest passport in the world belongs to Singapore as its holders enjoy the highest global access. Singaporean passport holders can travel to 192 countries with visa-free or visa-on-arrival options.

Germany secures the second position on the list, with its passport holders having visa-free or visa-on-arrival options for 190 countries. The country shares the second rank with Italy and Spain.

Following is the list of the top countries with the strongest passports in the world:

Singapore, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, Sweden. Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom, Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Switzerland

Here is the list of countries where Indian passport holders can visit by availing of visa-free or visa-on-arrival options.

Albania ,Barbados ,Bhutan ,Bolivia ,British Virgin Islands ,Burundi ,Cambodia , Cape Verde Islands ,Comoro Islands ,Cook Islands ,Dominica ,El Salvador , Fiji ,Gabon ,Grenada

Guinea-Bissau ,Haiti ,Indonesia , Iran ,Jamaica ,Jordan ,Kazakhstan ,Laos ,Macao (SAR China) ,Madagascar , Maldives ,Marshall Islands ,Mauritania ,Mauritius ,Micronesia

Montserrat , Mozambique ,Myanmar , Nepal ,Niue ,Oman , Palau Islands , Qatar ,Rwanda ,Samoa ,Senegal ,Seychelles ,Sierra Leone ,Somalia ,Sri Lanka ,St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia ,St. Vincent ,Tanzania .Thailand ,Timor-Leste ,Togo ,Trinidad and Tobago ,Tunisia ,Tuvalu ,Vanuatu ,Zimbabwe