Indian kids are spending less time than adults playing sports, said a Business Standard report quoting a recent.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 125 minutes per week, the kids in the country’s eastern region spend the most time playing sports and fitness activities. At the same time, those from the western region spend the lowest at 68 minutes.

According to the “PUMA-Nielsen sports survey” conducted by sports brand PUMA India and analytics firm Nielsen Sports, Indian kids spend a mere 86 minutes per week on sports and fitness-related activities against the World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended 420 minutes or more. Indian adults invest 101 minutes in these activities per week.

The survey was conducted across 16 cities, with 4,280 respondents aged from 6 to 65 years of age. Those between the ages of 6 and 18 were categorised as “kids”. The rest were categorised as “adults”.

Abhishek Ganguly, managing director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia, said, “The top two reasons for the low participation of kids are lack of time and need to focus on studies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-three per cent of kids stated that “lack of time” was the main reason for their low participation in fitness activities. It was followed by 46 per cent by those who believe they need to “focus on studies”.

“People today believe that sports are a digression from academics and if kids need to focus on academics, they must give up sports. But this is not true,” he added. “There is a direct correlation between sports participation in kids and improved academic performance and positive emotional well-being.”