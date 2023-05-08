At least two civilian casualties were reported after an MiG-21 jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh, quoted Additional Superintendent of Police, Jassaram Bose as saying.

District Collector Rukmani Riar said that the pilot of the aircraft is safe.

