Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence on Monday that India will experience significant progress in the near future. He emphasized the importance of preparing the younger generation to become leaders who prioritize national interests above all else. The Prime Minister launched “Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth,” an initiative aimed at providing a platform for young Indians to contribute their ideas towards the vision of a developed India by 2047. He described India’s youth as both the “agent of change” and the “beneficiary of change.”

According to Modi, every nation has a period in its history when it can make exponential strides in its development journey, and India is currently experiencing this period, which he referred to as “Amrit Kaal.” He urged everyone to make the best use of every moment during this period.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi addressed vice-chancellors, heads of institutes, and faculty members at workshops organized across the country. He highlighted that India’s rapidly growing population is empowered by its youth and emphasized that India will be a leader in terms of the working-age population for the next 25-30 years. He stressed the importance of empowering the younger generation to lead the country and prioritize national interests.

Modi also emphasized the role of educational institutions in shaping the voice of the youth and highlighted the need to connect every young person in the country with the action plan for a developed India. He encouraged teachers and universities to find ways to accelerate India’s development and identify specific sectors for improvement.

The Prime Minister emphasized the power of collective efforts and public participation in achieving significant goals, citing examples such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), Digital India Campaign, resilience during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Vocal for Local campaign. He emphasized that Viksit Bharat can only be achieved through the efforts of everyone and invited individuals to contribute their ideas and suggestions through the “Ideas” portal and the MyGov portal.

Modi concluded by urging institutions and individuals to align their efforts and resolutions towards the goal of a developed India. He emphasized that the entire world has its eyes on the youth of India. Viksit Bharat@2047 seeks to make India a developed country by its 100th year of independence in 2047, encompassing various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.

The Prime Minister proposed running special campaigns in colleges and universities across the country to engage more young people in the Viksit Bharat initiative. He mentioned the launch of the “Ideas” portal and announced that the 10 best suggestions would receive a prize. He also encouraged individuals to develop vocational skills in addition to their degrees and called for comprehensive brainstorming on these topics at every institution and state level.

