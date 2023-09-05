The proposal to rename India as Bharat may be brought up by the Narendra Modi-led government during the special session of the Parliament, scheduled from September 18-22.

The demand to rename India as Bharat by amending the Constitution has intensified. The official communique to the G20 delegates from the Rashtrapati Bhawan had ‘President of Bharat’ written on it instead of the usual ‘President of India’.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed it out and tweeted, “Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’.

Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.