India Successfully Tests Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile from Submarine

New Delhi: The Indian Navy test fired the 3,500 km ballistic missile from the newly-inducted nuclear submarine INS Arighaat on Wednesday.

A successful K-4 missile test will validate India’s second-strike capability.

The navy will now conduct more tests of the missile system.

INS Arihant and Arighaat are the two nuclear submarines in the Indian Navy’s arsenal that have the capability to fire ballistic missiles. Arighaat was inducted in August at the Vishakhapatnam-based Ship Building Centre.

The third such submarine has been launched and is expected to be inducted next year.