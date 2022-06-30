Indian entertainment industry received another honor after Bollywood actor Kajol, and South star Suriya were invited by the Academy of Motion Pictures to join the Oscar Committee this year.

The invitation also has Documentary filmmaker and writer Reema Kagti and Rintu Thomas on the list.

Every year, the Academy announces its members for the Oscar committee.

The invitation also includes 397 esteemed artists and executives from all around the world. The list of invitees for 2022 was announced in the Academy’s official Twitter post on Tuesday.

“It’s time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2022.” The Academy tweeted.

The list of the members includes 71 Oscar nominees and 15 Oscar winners.

The list also includes Indian-American producer Aditya Sood, who has produced many blockbuster movies like Deadpool and Martian. Famous marketing & PR professional Sohini Sengupta also made it up to the list for the Oscar committee 2022.