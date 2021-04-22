India reports world’s highest single-day spike with 3.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, the highest daily global total, while COVID-19-related deaths also jumped by a record.

India’s daily jump in cases of 314,835 surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases posted by the United States in January. India’s total cases are now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to health ministry data.

The total infection tally has topped 15.9 million while the active Covid-19 caseload stands at 2291428.

Both the numbers smashed all previous record of coronavirus cases in India.

However, he Centre on Wednesday presented a slew of statistics to show the severity and virulence in the ongoing second wave of the contagion are about the same as the first one.