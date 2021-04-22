In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Lead Stories
··1 min read

India reports world’s highest single-day spike with 3.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, the highest daily global total, while COVID-19-related deaths also jumped by a record.

India’s daily jump in cases of 314,835 surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases posted by the United States in January. India’s total cases are now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to health ministry data.

The total infection tally has topped 15.9 million while the active Covid-19 caseload stands at 2291428.

Both the numbers smashed all previous record of coronavirus cases in India.

However, he Centre on Wednesday presented a slew of statistics to show the severity and virulence in the ongoing second wave of the contagion are about the same as the first one.

Previous
Four killed in blast at Pakistan hotel hosting Chinese ambassador
Next
Prison reforms in Jammu and Kashmir
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor