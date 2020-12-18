India planning surgical strike on us, says Pakistan FM

Abu Dhabi: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday claimed that India was planning to launch a”surgical strike on the country in order to take away attention from its internal issues”.

Qureshi made the claim at a press conference he addressed in Abu Dhabi while on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The Pakistani minister made the remarks after his talks with the UAE leadership.

As per Dawn, Qureshi said the Pakistani intelligence had “picked up” designs of India.

“An important development has cropped up … I’ve learned through our intelligence forces… that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan,” Qureshi was quoted as saying.

The Pakistani minister alleged that India was in the process of “trying to seek tacit approval” for the surgical strike from “important players who they consider to be their partners”.

Qureshi said the thought in the Indian government was that such an action would help unify divisions in the country and divert attention from “serious internal issues”, including the ongoing farmers’ protest.

The leading Pakistani daily reported that the Army is already on high alert amid inputs about a possible surgical strike by India.