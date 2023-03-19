New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the success of India’s democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking it, in an apparent swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the state of democracy in the country.

When the country is full of confidence and resolve, and intellectuals of the world are optimistic about India, talk of pessimism, showing the country in poor light and hurting the morale of the country also takes place, he said at the India Today Conclave.

“When something auspicious is happening, there is a tradition to apply ‘kaala tika’, so when so many auspicious things are happening, some people have taken the responsibility to apply this ‘kaala tika’,” Modi said, without naming anyone.

His remarks come amid a political slugfest over Gandhi’s remarks during his recent visit to the UK, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign intervention.

Modi said India has shown the world democracy can deliver.

He said, “The success of India’s democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking it.” Modi said he is confident that despite such attacks, the country will move forward to meet its objectives.

Targeting the Opposition, Modi said scams used to make the headlines earlier but now the “corrupt” joining hands over action against them is making news.

The world is stating that this is India’s moment and this has been made possible because of the change of promise and performance in the country, Modi said.

The prime minister said all governments worked according to their abilities and got results according, but his government wanted new results and worked on a different speed and scale.

“Today India is the fastest growing economy in the world, it is the number one in smartphone data consumers, it is the second biggest mobile manufacturer and has the third biggest startup ecosystem,” he said.

Leading economists, analysts and thinkers of the world are saying in one voice that it is India’s moment, the prime minister said.